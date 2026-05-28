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Buffalo Bills guard, St. Helena Parish High School alum O'Cyrus Torrence hosting youth football camp

2 hours 29 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 6:42 AM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GREENSBURG — Buffalo Bills guard O'Cyrus Torrence is returning to his alma mater in St. Helena Parish for a youth football camp in July. 

Torrence, a graduate of St. Helena Parish High School who went on to play for the University of Louisiana - Lafayette and Florida, is hosting the camp for kids ages 6 to 16 on July 10. 

The 2023 second-round NFL Draft pick's camp starts at 9 a.m. at St. Helena Parish High, with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. and food served at noon. 

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