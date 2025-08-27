Zachary council votes no on controversial property tax millage increase

ZACHARY - The Zachary City Council voted against rolling forward to a millage rate of 5.48 on property taxes in Zachary.

The vote didn't come easily for councilman John LeBlanc, who says he was pressured by the city attorney to vote in favor of it.

LeBlanc says he is against the increase in rolling forward to a millage rate of 5.48 because he wasn't clear on what was actually happening.

"I'm not clear on this, and I know that there are several constituents of mine who are not clear on this. We've been told that it was to give a cushion, like if our sales tax dropped, it would be like a cushion for that," he said.

The proposed millage increase would've gone from 5.07 mills to 5.48 mills, bringing in more than $90,000 into the city.

Leblanc claims that back on May 13th, during a council meeting, the city attorney pressured him to vote in favor of the millage increase.

"The accusations and the threats that would be made toward me and my colleague, Councilwoman DeVirgilio, for us to, you know, have flyers printed out against us if we didn't vote for this. That is confusing to me. Why is this so important that somebody would do this?" LeBlanc said.

Following the threats, a complaint was filed with the Attorney General's office.

"I have to thank Mayor McDavid; he did send this to the AGS office at my request, and he did send me an email at the beginning saying we would start there at the AGS office," LeBlanc said.

We did reach out to the AG's office on the status of the investigation. The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation reviewed the complaint, and they didn't find any evidence of criminal conduct.

Moving forward, Leblanc says he plans to file a complaint with the ethics board.

"I feel like there were definitely some ethics issues, violations in this whole thing that were broken," he said.

City Attorney John Hopewell declined our request for comment at Tuesday night's city council meeting.