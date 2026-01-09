75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary Community School District leaders express interest in buying land near Zachary High School

3 hours 39 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, January 09 2026 Jan 9, 2026 January 09, 2026 6:17 AM January 09, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY — The Zachary Community School District is discussing plans to purchase land owned by Zachary United Methodist Church near Zachary High School to expand the school's footprint. 

The purchase of the land, valued between $94,000 and $96,000 by Superintendent Ben Necaise, was discussed at a Tuesday meeting of the district's leadership. 

“In the future, we don’t know what we may need it for,” he told the board, noting that the populations of upper grade levels have grown in the parish, with more than 1,700 students attending Zachary High currently.

Necaise said that the new land could be used for multipurpose buildings and classrooms. 

The proposal will be formally presented for the board to vote on at a future meeting. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days