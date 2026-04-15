Zachary city council revokes go-kart track permit

ZACHARY - The Zachary City Council voted in favor of revoking the conditional use permit for a go-kart track on W.J. Wicker Road.

People living near the go-kart track claim 593 Motorsports Kart Club violated the terms of the permit by operating past the time allowed, with loud noise coming from the track.

"11:01, I called, once again, noise is still going on at 11:01, and I was told someone would be dispatched, never saw anyone, never got contacted, one resident said.

Last year, the Zachary City Council approved a conditional use permit for the track even though it's in a residentially zoned area. Under the guidelines, the track can operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"This was 10:56, and it went to 11:15, and it did not stop the whole time. This was 650 feet from the track. This is what we listen to all night long," one resident said at the meeting," another resident added.

Track owner Joshua O'Neal pushed back on the claims, saying there is no proof that specifically shows go-karts on the track racing with a time stamp after the restricted hours.

"Racing was from 10 to 10, other activities like cutting our grass, prepping the track, working on go karts, should not fall under that," he said.

Mayor pro-tempore Brandy Westmoreland made a motion to revoke the conditional use permit, saying the permit had guidelines and they were not followed, but other council members argue the guidelines were not specific about certain actions that can take place, like practice.

"The permit before us states operating hours from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. It does not distinguish between racing, practicing, or tuning; that's our fault," Zachary councilwoman Jennifer Landry said.

Ultimately, the council voted in favor of revoking the conditional use permit, with a three-to-two vote.

"It blows my mind they're so willing to just throw it out from the get-go, with the amount of people, children, that this is helping," O'Neal said.

O'Neal says he will consult with his lawyer about the next steps for his business, but he says he still plans to allow people to come on his private land and use the track for free.