Zachary Christmas Parade to roll Saturday afternoon due to weather, other events eyeing changes

ZACHARY — The Zachary Christmas Parade has been delayed from Saturday morning to the afternoon as rainy weather looms.

The parade will now roll at 1 p.m. on Saturday, three hours after the originally scheduled 10 a.m. start time.

The Zachary parade may not be the only holiday event affected by the weather. Broadmoor Christmas Parade organizers said they are monitoring the forecast and will announce a final decision by 1 p.m. Friday.

Check back here over the coming days for other weather-related event changes this weekend as the WBRZ Storm Station keeps an eye on the skies.