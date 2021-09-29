Zac Brown Band's 'Comeback Tour' temporarily paused due to singer's COVID diagnosis

The Zac Brown Band has canceled its next three concerts due to the band's lead singer, Zac Brown, testing positive for COVID.

The 43-year-old country-rock star shared news of his positive test results via Instagram Tuesday.

Brown said the band will finish the tour after he quarantines.