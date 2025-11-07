YouTuber 'Agent Ratliff' sued; he's accused for posing as federal agent, pranking Baton Rouge business

BATON ROUGE - A Youtuber whose sketches include posing as an employee of a fake government agency was sued in federal court by a Baton Rouge business after he uploaded a prank video featuring them that received over 100,000 views.

Holmes Building Materials, Inc. and supervisor Derek Jones sued Calimar White, who identified himself as "Agent Ratliff, ID No. 33712" from OCDA. In a recent video, "Ratliff" tells Holmes employees that he and a colleague are investigating employee complaints against the business.

The lawsuit alleges that, on Aug. 1, 2025, White went to Holmes' place of business and purported to be employees of OSHA, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In the YouTube video, White calls his agency the Occupational Cares Diversity Affairs, though the company's lawsuit says that when an employee asked for further identification, White and the others with him said they were affiliated with OSHA.

In previous videos, Ratliff uses the term "OSHA Cares Diversity Affairs." The lawsuit says that, last year, the U.S. Department of Labor had raided White's house and accused him of impersonating an OSHA agent.

White, with another comic and a cameraman nearby, accused the supervisor of engaging in racial harassment and practicing nepotism, among other accusations.

In the lawsuit, Jones accuses White of false imprisonment after White refused to let Jones leave the room, assault and false imprisonment after White's two associates stood in the doorway and the three refused to leave the office and battery for White blowing cigarette smoke in Jones' face.

Additionally, White is being sued for defamation, with the company claiming the videos did harm to the Baton Rouge business’ reputation.

White posted the video on Aug. 12; the video is still available and has over 120,000 views. The company and Jones demanded White remove the video on Sept. 25. The company and Jones are asking a federal judge to force White to remove all his skits off the internet.

WBRZ reached out to Holmes Building Materials for comment, but they declined to comment. In the lawsuit, the company says White and the others implied they were at the business under government authority and their actions were calculated to deceive Holmes and its workers.

"But for these fraudulent misrepresentations, Holmes and Mr. Jones would not have allowed defendants entrance into the private offices," the lawsuit says.