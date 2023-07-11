'Your tax dollars at work': Overgrown Government St. medians finally trimmed after taunt from neighbor

BATON ROUGE - An unconventional display in the Government Street medians may have caught the attention of officials at DOTD.

Over the weekend, scarecrows appeared in one of the medians, holding signs that say "Your tax dollars at work." Ginger Ford was behind the message.

"This is a bunch of mess! And it's going to cost thousands to correct it. Now who's paying for that? You, you and me," said Ford.

Ford has been instrumental to the revitalization effort in Mid-City. An avid gardener herself, she knows what it takes to maintain a flowerbed and says the state should be held accountable for the unsightly medians.

"We can do better than this, and in the past, Baton Rouge has done better but stop creating projects that we can't maintain," said Ford.

On Tuesday, the scarecrows were temporarily knocked down by landscaping crews that were trimming the unruly weeds. Previous WBRZ reports detailed how the City-Parish government refuses to accept a transfer of ownership for the street until DOTD fixes the medians.

While Tuesday's work was a step in the right direction, it's unclear if it will immediately meet the City-Parish's requirements.

Either way, residents like Ford are still unhappy that it took so long for the state to do something.

"They're not here by accident today. It's because of embarrassment. People are asking questions," said Ford.

On Friday, WBRZ requested a copy of the contract between DOTD and the landscaping company for the Government St. medians, along with invoices pertaining to the work done in recent months. As of Tuesday, we have not received a response.