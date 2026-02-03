'You don't expect things to happen:' Witness caught shooting at parade in Clinton on camera

CLINTON - His camera caught it all: parade goers walking the streets, dancing, and enjoying themselves, waiting for the parade to roll down St. Helena Street.

Then, several shots are fired, sending people screaming and running as they try to find cover.

"Simply ducking and diving, trying to get behind a structure, and end up getting behind the stage," a witness said.

The witness, who asked us not to use his name, says he had been filming for about 10 minutes before the shooting happened.

According to the East Feliciana Sheriff's office, the parade was stopped before it could even reach Main Street.

"Immediately, the very first thought was, is that a firework? Then, immediately, I say 'No, no, it can't be a firework,'" he said.

He says he was in a state of shock when he heard the gunfire.

"It's one of those situations where you don't forget, but it just makes you more aware and to be more grateful to God that, so far, everyone's pulling through," he said.

Five people were injured, including a child. Three people are currently in custody, and one person is wanted in connection with the shooting.

"People already have fears of different things, and that's why they choose to come to Clinton because Clinton is one of those safe places where you don't expect things to happen," he said.

He says the Clinton parade has always been family-friendly, a place where people can bring their children and the elderly.

"It just kind of makes you more cautious, to look more and if you see something, say something," he said.