YMCA on South Foster Drive to re-open Monday after redevelopment
BATON ROUGE - The YMCA on South Foster Drive will re-open Monday at the same location, according to the organization.
Following a $30 million investment in Mid-City, the YMCA at 350 South Foster Drive shares the property with The Point at Mid-City, a brand-new four-story apartment complex with 100 units.
The facility includes a a chilled and heated pool, gymnasium, teen center, kid zone, sauna, steam room, hot tub, indoor walking track, strength and cardio equipment.
The hours of operation will be 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
This location will also feature 24-hour availability for members in the coming months.
