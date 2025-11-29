Wreckage of plane that crashed into Lake Pontchartrain located

NEW ORLEANS - Crews with the United Cajun Navy, along with Team Texas K9s, have located the wreckage of the missing plane that crashed into Lake Pontchartrain on Monday, according to a post by the United Cajun Navy.

The crash killed flight instructor Taylor Dickey,30, and a student who was training for his commercial pilot's license.

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the two pilots on Wednesday after crews spent nearly two days searching for the missing aircraft.

Divers are currently searching for signs of the missing pilots.