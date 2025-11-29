67°
Latest Weather Blog
Wreckage of plane that crashed into Lake Pontchartrain located
NEW ORLEANS - Crews with the United Cajun Navy, along with Team Texas K9s, have located the wreckage of the missing plane that crashed into Lake Pontchartrain on Monday, according to a post by the United Cajun Navy.
The crash killed flight instructor Taylor Dickey,30, and a student who was training for his commercial pilot's license.
The Coast Guard suspended its search for the two pilots on Wednesday after crews spent nearly two days searching for the missing aircraft.
Trending News
Divers are currently searching for signs of the missing pilots.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ College Football Week 14: Rivalry Week!
-
Christmas tree farms expect big business for Black Friday
-
Denham Springs lights up Old City Hall to celebrate the holidays
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
Sports Video
-
$$$ College Football Week 14: Rivalry Week!
-
Area high school teams battling in the quarterfinals
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs