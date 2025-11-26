Coast Guard suspends search for 2 young pilots after Lake Pontchartrain crash

Photo: WWL

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard has suspended its search for two young pilots who are presumed dead after their plane crashed into Lake Pontchartrain on Monday evening, WWL reported.

Crews spent nearly two days searching for the missing Cessna Skyhawk, which vanished over the lake about four miles north of New Orleans Lakefront Airport after flying out of Gulfport, Mississippi.

On Tuesday, Michael Carastro, the owner, said he confirmed it with the Coast Guard and they found some debris that was part of their aircraft.

Preliminary data said the crash was not caused by any mechanical issues and there was no distress call, Carastro said. He also said the instructor was highly qualified and the student was just getting his commercial instruction license.