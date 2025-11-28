Latest Weather Blog
Pilot identified after plane crashes into Lake Pontchartrain
NEW ORLEANS - Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened after a small plane crashed into Lake Pontchartrain on Monday, killing a flight instructor and a student.
According to a report by WWL, the flight instructor was identified as Taylor Dickey,30, an instructor at Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport since June 2024.
The student, who has not been officially named, was nearing completion of his training for his commercial pilot's license.
The Coast Guard suspended its search for the two pilots on Wednesday after crews spent nearly two days searching for the missing aircraft.
Apollo Flight Training's owner, Michael Carastro, said that preliminary data showed the crash was not caused by mechanical issues and that there was no distress call.
"I’ve been instructing for 46 years," Carastro said. "I’ve never—never—had this. It’s my first. So it’s hitting me pretty hard, as well as the rest of the employees here at Apollo and Million Air, because both individuals were very well liked. And so we're devastated."
Trending News
The New Orleans Police Department said it identified several objects believed to be debris from the missing plane on Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
-
Baldwin Police Department asking for assistance in identifying two people
-
Three dead, including juvenile, after crash in Central
-
President Donald Trump says West Virginia National Guard member has died from...
Sports Video
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs
-
Southern and Grambling prepare for 52nd annual Bayou Classic
-
Zachary High football hosts family and alumni for Thanksgiving morning practice