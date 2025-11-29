67°
Wreckage of plane that crashed into Lake Pontchartrain located

2 hours 31 minutes 37 seconds ago Saturday, November 29 2025 Nov 29, 2025 November 29, 2025 2:17 PM November 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - Crews with the United Cajun Navy, along with Team Texas K9s, have located the wreckage of the missing plane that crashed into Lake Pontchartrain on Monday, according to a post by the United Cajun Navy.

The crash killed flight instructor Taylor Dickey,30, and a student who was training for his commercial pilot's license. 

The Coast Guard suspended its search for the two pilots on Wednesday after crews spent nearly two days searching for the missing aircraft.

Divers are currently searching for signs of the missing pilots. 

