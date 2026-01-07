Families of victims react to A.M. Food Mart's closure

BATON ROUGE - After a judge on Tuesday declared the A.M. Food Mart on Highland Road a nuisance, the families of some victims connected to the convenience store expressed relief at the business' future.

In November, 73-year-old Woodrow Vaughn was last seen at the A.M. Food Mart.

"They were like, 'Well you know, Bre and Ducky beat him at the AM Mart and stabbed him.' I was like, 'Are you certain?'" Vaughn's niece Kimberly Williams-Dright told WBRZ in November. "We went to the A.M. Mart. They were like, 'Oh no, nothing happened.' But I said, 'Yeah, something happened.'"

Security video from that night, shared by the family to WBRZ, is believed to show a man attacking Vaughn. At the time, District Attorney Hillar Moore said Vaughn's death could potentially be used in the case against the A.M. Food Mart. Court documents share a list of incidents BRPD responded to over the last five years, Vaughn's attack was included.

Vaughn's family celebrated the business' upcoming closure online, Williams-Dright posting, "A win is a win," on social media.

Another incident listed in court documents included a July 2025 shooting at a home directly across the street from the site. 67-year-old Michael Anderson was shot and killed while sitting on a porch.

Anderson's family said the business being declared a nuisance is a relief.

"I didn't think I was going to live to see it. I didn't think I would live to see that close," Anderson's niece Pam Jones said. "It was a crime-ridden area, but that store was the basis of it."

Just 500 feet away from the A.M. Food Mart is the BRPD Second Precinct. Jones said the city should take a look at that building next.

"What can we do for that substation that's there, so that people can walk in there if there's an issue or crime going on, and maybe the police can help?" Jones said.

Two people have been arrested in connection with Vaughn's death. There have been no arrests for Anderson's death. BRPD said anyone with information should reach out or contact Crime Stoppers.

After the judge signs the order, the property owner has 30 days to shut down the site, which is to remain closed for five years.