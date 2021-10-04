Worker at Wendy's on LSU campus arrested after allegedly pulling gun on customer

BATON ROUGE - A worker at Wendy's on the LSU campus was arrested Saturday night after allegedly pulling out a gun in the restaurant and threatening to shoot a customer.

East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputies standing outside were approached around 11 p.m. by three people who said a worker began threatening them with a gun.

Deputies said they went inside the Wendy's and 21-year-old Keith Johnson Jr. was "holding a small bag with an extended magazine visibly sticking out."

Arrest documents said one of the victims was in an argument with the manager when Johnson Jr. walked to the back of the restaurant and came back with the bag. She said he pulled the gun out of the bag and threatened to shoot her.

Johnson Jr. was booked on charges of carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone, aggravated assault and simple possession of marijuana.