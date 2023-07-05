Latest Weather Blog
Work Zone Awareness Week 2017 to be held April 3-7
BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is recognizing April 3-7 as Work Zone Awareness Week.
The year's theme is "Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands," which focuses on the message that drivers should be alert and prepared for unexpected changes in and around work zones.
A safety cone memorial is displayed on the front lawn of the DOTD Headquarters building in recognition of those who died in work zones nationwide in 2015. According to the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, there were 700 recorded fatalities, five of which were in Louisiana.
To celebrate Work Zone Awareness, DOTD will be hosting several events, including safety takes at area schools. The agency will also be joining transportation departments around the nation for Go Orange Day 2017 on April 5. That day, employees will wear orange to promote safety.
Those who wish to participate on social media can do so by using #OrangeforSafety and #NWZAW.
Trending News
For more information about Work Zone Awareness, visit www.destinationzerodeaths.com.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
West Baton Rouge Parish community comes together for July Fourth celebration
-
BRPD reminds residents to be responsible and safe during downtown Fourth of...
-
New Zachary Police Station in the works; Wednesday morning construction planned
-
Officials respond to reported house fire off Addis Main Street
-
State Fire Marshal's Office reminds Louisianans how to be safe on July...
Sports Video
-
Sports2-a-Days: Ponchatoula Green Wave
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium