Work set to begin on Basin Bridge after crews find damaged deck

WHISKEY BAY - Crews are set to begin repairs to a damaged portion of the Basin Bridge on Thursday.

DOTD said workers found "extensive damage" to a portion of the bridge deck on I-10 eastbound near Whiskey Bay in October. The right lane has been closed in the area since the damage was found.

Contractors visited the site Wednesday and set a plan to have the bridge fixed by Monday, Nov. 20, ahead of peak travel times for Thanksgiving.

Oversized loads will not be allowed through the area until the lane is reopened. DOTD did not specify whether additional lane closures would occur during the repair process.