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Louisiana vehicle inspection stickers could soon be replaced by $6 QR code
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State Representatives voted in favor of a bill on Wednesday that would replace the statewide annual vehicle inspection sticker with a QR code.
Currently, Louisiana drivers pay $10 to $25 for a safety inspection sticker. The QR code would cost drivers $6, and scanning it would provide law enforcement with the vehicle's identification number.
Kenneth Peyton, who runs an inspection station in Baton Rouge, said his job is to make sure cars are road-safe. He checks the brakes, lights, signals and tires, making sure they meet state standards before sending them off with an inspection sticker.
Even with the proposed change, emissions tests would still be required in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, Livingston and West Baton Rouge parishes. An emissions test measures the amount of pollutants cars release.
"We have to get that data to the federal government to see where our air quality is," Peyton said.
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Peyton said it's unclear how the emissions tests will continue to be monitored, sold, and tracked.
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