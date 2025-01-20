Work release inmate working at fast food joint apprehended in Harvey after walking off job site

GONZALES – A work release inmate assigned to a job at a fast food restaurant disappeared Sunday.

The inmate, Zacchaesus Tassin, was assigned to the Wendy’s at the Tanger mall. He was an East Baton Rouge work release inmate.

“[He] walked off from his job at the Wendy’s, and management noticed he was missing shortly before contacting the sheriff’s office,” authorities said.

The 18-year-old is wanted for simple escape.

Wednesday morning, Tassin was apprehended at a motel in Harvey, Louisiana. He was booked in to the Jefferson Parish Prison as a fugitive from East Baton Rouge.

