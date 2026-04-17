Woodside Energy to pay Louisiana company $300M to build tugboats for LNG project

Woodside Louisiana LNG

BELLE CHASSE — Gov. Jeff Landry announced Friday that Woodside Energy has awarded a $300 million contract to Louisiana-based Green Tug Towing to build four new tug boats for its Louisiana LNG project.

The boats will be built at C&C Marine and Repair in Plaquemines Parish, and construction will start later this year.

They will be used to tow Woodside's liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers at its $17.5 billion Louisiana LNG terminal in Calcasieu Parish.

The $300 million contract brings Woodside's total investments into Louisiana suppliers to more than $1 billion, the governor said. State officials say the tug boat construction will create 70 direct local jobs, 30 indirect roles and 60 temporary positions.

"When opportunity calls, Louisiana answers," Landry said, adding, "Projects like Louisiana LNG and the vessels being built at C&C Marine and Repair show the world what we already know: Louisiana isn’t just part of America’s energy future; we’re powering it."

Woodside also recently announced a partnership with LSU Athletics in which all 21 of the university's varsity sports will wear a Woodside Energy patch on their uniforms.

WATCH LANDRY'S ANNOUNCEMENT HERE: