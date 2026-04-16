EBRSO: Drug bust yields over one pound of fentanyl, leads to one arrest following domestic dispute

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man following a drug bust that yielded over a pound of fentanyl.

Deputies said they were contacted by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office about a trafficker in their jurisdiction getting their supply from someone in Baton Rouge. Officials identified the Baton Rouge source as Deondrick Lucas, who lived on Richey Drive.

Deputies began conducting surveillance at the location and obtained a search warrant. On Wednesday, agents saw Lucas and his girlfriend fighting in the street before Lucas pulled out his handgun and pointed it at her, EBRSO said.

Agents contacted Lucas and he ran away. After a short pursuit, he was apprehended and deputies searched his home.

Deputies seized 1.6 pounds of fentanyl, 36 dosage units of methamphetamine pills and 34 dosage units of Oxycodone, among other drugs. Lucas was booked for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, money laundering, domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and aggravated assault with a firearm, among other charges.