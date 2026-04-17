Former LSU guard Jada Richard commits to Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE - Another wrinkle has been added to the ever growing connection between Ole Miss and LSU. Former LSU point guard and Louisiana native Jada Richard committed to the Rebels after entering the transfer portal last week with a "do not contact" tag.

Richard, the 2024 Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year and Miss Basketball, started 34 games for the Tigers in her sophomore season and averaged 9.5 points per game. Her entering the portal was a surprise, especially after LSU head coach Kim Mulkey had previously said that she expected everyone on the roster except for Divine Bourrage to return.

Richard's move to Ole Miss keeps her in the SEC as the Tigers replace her with a different guard named Jada: Jada Williams from Iowa State.

LSU is scheduled to play Ole Miss in Oxford during the 2026-27 season.