Woodlawn student to perform the national anthem in sign language
BATON ROUGE - Woodlawn High School 10th grader Thu Tran will be the first deaf student at the school to perform the national anthem in sign language at the football game on Friday.
"Thu has challenged me as an educator and challenged our school to think deeply about how we are accommodating students," audiologist and deaf and hard-of-hearing educator in the district, Dr. Ashley Argrave, said.
Tran, who is also the first deaf student to participate in JROTC at Woodlawn, enjoys making tactile art designed for the blind to experience and is enrolled in Advanced Placement government and Great Scholars geometry.
"With students like Thu who set high expectations, we as a district must raise our bar too."
Tran hopes to attend an Ivy League university on a full scholarship and pursue a career as a medical malpractice attorney.
