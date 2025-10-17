64°
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area teams picking up wins Thursday night

5 hours 47 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, October 16 2025 Oct 16, 2025 October 16, 2025 10:51 PM October 16, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Week seven of the high school football season in Louisiana got underway Thursday night, and multiple Baton Rouge-area teams picked up district wins.

Woodlawn 45, Scotlandville 15

Madison Prep 63, Port Allen 0

University 57, Glen Oaks 0

Kaplan 27, Southern Lab 18

Ascension Catholic 57, St. John 35

We'll have more high school football action on the Friday Night Blitz during WBRZ's 10 p.m. show Friday.

