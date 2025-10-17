Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area teams picking up wins Thursday night

BATON ROUGE - Week seven of the high school football season in Louisiana got underway Thursday night, and multiple Baton Rouge-area teams picked up district wins.

Woodlawn 45, Scotlandville 15

Madison Prep 63, Port Allen 0

University 57, Glen Oaks 0

Kaplan 27, Southern Lab 18

Ascension Catholic 57, St. John 35

