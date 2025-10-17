64°
Woodlawn, Madison Prep among area teams picking up wins Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - Week seven of the high school football season in Louisiana got underway Thursday night, and multiple Baton Rouge-area teams picked up district wins.
Woodlawn 45, Scotlandville 15
Madison Prep 63, Port Allen 0
University 57, Glen Oaks 0
Kaplan 27, Southern Lab 18
Ascension Catholic 57, St. John 35
We'll have more high school football action on the Friday Night Blitz during WBRZ's 10 p.m. show Friday.
