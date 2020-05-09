Latest Weather Blog
Women's Health Day seminar to be held online Tuesday; Sign up here
BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Center for Health Equity is hosting a women's health day webinar Tuesday to promote healthier women, children, and families in Louisiana through education.
While the annual event is typically held at the State Capitol, Alma Stewart, founder of the Louisiana Center for Health Equity, started these educational forums as a way to make a difference.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the 2020 event will be held online.
The webinar event will be from 11 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. May 12. You can register online here.
Department of health secretary, Dr. Courtney Phillips, is among other experts on the panel.
They will discuss various topics from child and maternal health to telehealth services in light of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
Participants are encouraged to wear red to show support for the women across the nation in recognition of National Women's Health Week.
For more details about the event, visit the Women's Health Day & Retreat Facebook page.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
La. will have contact tracers ready for May 15 - targeted partial...
-
Women's Health Day seminar to be held online Tuesday; Sign up here
-
After 52 days, Longtime Louisiana Farm Bureau president still hospitalized with COVID-19
-
Baton Rouge co. launches 'Let's Sing, Louisiana' to support local food bank
-
OLOL using UV light developed by LSU scientist to kill COVID-19
Sports Video
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints
-
U High Athletes Get Creative with Signing Day Festivities