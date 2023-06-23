Woman who dealt with years of abuse from school admin speaks out after over a decade

BATON ROUGE - Tangie Jean-Batiste is the woman whose story put Corey Nash, a school administrator, behind bars.

While she was a student at Second Chance Academy, she says she experienced sexual abuse from Nash between 2009 and 2011.

When she started at Second Chance Academy at just 14 years old, she met Corey Nash.

"I was 14 when I started at Second Chance Academy and about a few months of me being there is where the grooming started between Corey and myself," Jean-Batiste said. "And then the coercion into sexual indecency."

In the police report from 2009, Jean-Batiste said the behavior escalated from Nash slapping her on the behind into sexual intercourse. She ended it in 2011.

"The last encounter, I remember crying, he was like, 'What's wrong?' and I was like, 'I just feel so bad, I don't feel good about myself.'" Jean-Batiste said.

She went years without telling anyone until May of 2023.

"It just felt like I was supposed to keep it a secret and I did," said Jean-Batiste. "It was nothing but the holy spirit that led me to make the initial report on May 24. This wasn't after Raynesha Cummings' report, this was before.

"I feel like I'm free, I feel like I'm able to tell my story now. I feel like I couldn't. I didn't have the support of the people who I feel should have supported me."

On June 13, she saw the video on Facebook posted by Raynesha Cummings. In the video, Cummings confronted Nash about text messages he'd been sending to her 16-year-old daughter.

"I felt guilty and I felt ashamed because I hadn't said anything... If I would have said something she probably would not have enrolled her daughter in the school," said Jean-Batiste. "I don't like the fact that it happened to me. I don't like the fact that I experienced any of the sexual abuse that I experienced as a child. I don't like it. But it's another thing when you don't do anything about it and it's at the expense of other children."

Hearing the stories about Nash forced Jean-Batiste to remember her time at the school.

"He's a master at grooming children," said Jean-Batiste. "He is... The way that he communicates with children. I remember just indecent conversations that a man is not supposed to have. You have no business asking teenagers about how good you can give oral sex to a man... in front of students in the class. You have no right to speak about the breasts of developing girls as the school."