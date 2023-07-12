School administrator accused of sending inappropriate messages to teens was previously accused of rape

BATON ROUGE - Video posted to social media shows a mom confronting a school administrator over lewd text messages that were allegedly sent to her underage daughter.

On Tuesday, Raynesha Cummings told WBRZ that she's filing a police report with BRPD after finding the text exchanges, which included explicit photos, between her teenage daughter and Second Chance Academy Dean of Students Corey Nash.

On Wednesday, BRPD said investigators had received an earlier report about Nash involving a different child. On May23 an adult in a youth outreach program learned of inappropriate messages to a 15-year-old girl. That person reported the messages to police. The child was homeschooled and not a student at Second Chance Academy.

BRPD confirmed it was investigating the situation.

In the newer case, Cummings shared screenshots of the text conversations, as well as an extensive series of payments she alleges Nash sent to her daughter in exchange for pictures, though Cummings says those lewd photos were not actually pictures of her daughter.

In the video, Nash is heard defending the texts as a "joke."

"That was a joke. Yes, I said a bad joke," Nash said.

WBRZ has reached out to Nash about the claims. He declined to comment on the situation initially but said he has hired an attorney.

Records obtained by WBRZ on Tuesday show that Nash was previously arrested in a sex crimes case involving a 12-year-old student back in 1996, when he was a teacher at Second Chance Academy. Though he was initially accused of rape and booked on that charge, a grand jury indicted him for sexual battery, and he pled guilty to a lesser charge of simple battery in 2000.