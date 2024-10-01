Latest Weather Blog
Woman wanted in connection to Highland Road shooting that injured one
BATON ROUGE - A woman is wanted for two counts of principals to attempted first degree murder after a shooting that took place on Highland Road on September 15.
Tyliyah Felicia Marie Black is wanted for two counts of principals to attempted first degree murder, two counts of principals to aggravated criminal damage to property and one count principals to illegal use of weapons.
According to an arrest warrant, BRPD officers were dispatched to 5000 Highland Road in reference to a shooting, where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
The warrant said the victim and his girlfriend were driving their vehicle southbound on Lee Drive when the vehicle in front of them kept slamming the brakes, prompting them to pass the other vehicle. Later, at Lee Drive and Highland Road, the two vehicles were alongside each other, prompting a verbal altercation between Black and the victim. Black pulled forward to partially block the victim's vehicle and threw a soda can at the victim's windshield.
Police said the victim stepped out of his vehicle, and a man later identified as Tremaine Stephens fired multiple shots at the victim. The victim as well as a white Mercedes that was stationary at the traffic light were struck. Black was identified as the driver of the vehicle driving Stephens.
