Woman uses tracking devices on trashcan after repeat theft

BATON ROUGE - A woman's trash bin has been stolen three times since she moved into her home six months ago. Jennifer Freeman says thieves hide goods in the bin and then wheel it away.

The hassle of getting that bin replaced encouraged Freeman to call 2 On Your Side.

Last Wednesday, on trash day, Freeman wheeled her bin out to the curb. That same day it was taken. A camera captured what appeared to be a man walking down the street carrying two cases of beer. The man looks into the neighbor's bin then walks over to Freeman's bin and loads the two cases inside and wheels it away.

"He put the beer in there and went down the street with it," she said.

Freeman's house number is visible on the outside of the bin. It's not the first time her camera captured her bin being stolen. This past March, three men walked away with Freeman's empty can. She said it appeared they had put shoe boxes inside. It was after that incident that she decided to purchase tracking tags.

As of Monday morning, her stolen can is sitting in a carport a few blocks away. It appears the thief spray-painted over the house number.

"All trashcans have serial numbers so you can still find it," she said.

And in Freeman's case, it also has a tracking tag attached to the bottom. Each time the can is taken Freeman calls the police and files a report.

"That's to get another trashcan, you have to call the police to get a file number, call 311 and they'll issue you another trashcan but if not you got to pay for it," she said.

It's a hassle, one Freeman has had to take off work for. It's something she can't wrap her head around.

"It's aggravating, out of all the things in the world to steal a nasty, filthy, dirty trashcan," she said.

Her new bin arrived over the weekend. She marked it with her address and secured a tracking tag to the back, hoping it will prevent it from being taken a fourth time.