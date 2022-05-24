Woman stepped in front of oncoming traffic with her baby, booked for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE - A homeless woman was booked for attempted murder after she allegedly pushed a stroller onto a busy highway, nearly getting herself and the baby struck by an oncoming car.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said officers were called to Florida Boulevard, just west of Airline Highway, around 6 a.m. Saturday after they received reports of a woman lying in the road with a baby on top of her.

Paramedics and firefighters arrived before police and found Rachel Myles, 31, pushing the stroller through traffic. First responders noted that one vehicle had to slam on its brakes to avoid hitting Myles and the baby.

Workers tried to get Myles and the baby out of the roadway, but she refused and ran across the street. As she fled authorities, the child nearly fell out of the stroller and onto the roadway, police noted.

Arrest documents, which described Myles as homeless, said she assaulted multiple emergency personnel before officers arrived and placed her in handcuffs.

Once at the parish jail, Myles refused to give her fingerprints or to be photographed. She was eventually booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated obstruction of a highway, battery of emergency personnel and misrepresentation during booking.

It was not immediately clear whose custody the baby was placed in following the incident.