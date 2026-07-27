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Search for Ja'Derrius Minnieweather's remains enters third week
ZACHARY - The search for the remains of a 15-year-old boy at a North Baton Rouge landfill is now entering its third week.
Ja'Derrius Minnieweather was reported missing on June 6, and his remains have yet to be found.
Investigators believe 51-year-old Maurice Parms put Minnieweather's body in a dumpster, where it was picked up on a collection route and taken to the North Landfill in Zachary. Parms is charged in connection with Minnieweather's death but is not cooperating with investigators, according to authorities.
The search team includes 70 law enforcement officers from the FBI, Baton Rouge Police Department, the sheriff's office and state police, along with volunteers and anthropologists from the LSU FACES Lab.
Officials say the search is challenging because crews are combing through 8,200 to 11,000 cubic yards of material filled with glass, needles and other hazardous items. Last week, the Baton Rouge Police Department said they had already searched 57 tons of material.
Searchers wearing full personal protective equipment are carefully sifting through mountains of debris by hand, examining every item that comes before them in what has been described as slow, methodical and physically demanding work.
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