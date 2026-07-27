84°
Latest Weather Blog
Southern's Nelson Mandela Give Day Kick-Off Social raising money for social science education
BATON ROUGE — Friday is Southern University's Nelson Mandela Give Day Kick-Off Social.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Leon R. Tarver Cultural and Heritage Center, the Nelson Mandela College of Government and Social Sciences is raising money for student scholarships, experiential learning and academic initiatives in government and social sciences.
The event is part of the larger SU Give Day 2026 and the Southern University System Foundation's "Are You In?" annual giving campaign.
Dr. Chiquita Stevenson, Director of Advancement for the Nelson Mandela College, sat down with Mia Monet during 2une In on Monday to explain more about the event.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD searching for 2 attempted murder suspects in Plank Road shooting
-
Baton Rouge family marks three years since pregnant mother was shot and...
-
Raising Cane's celebrating National Chicken Finger Day with pair of promotions
-
Doctor explains warning signs you could be experiencing a heat health emergency
-
Police search for second suspect following Seattle food festival shooting that killed...
Sports Video
-
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green talks 'brotherhood' at LSU
-
LSU baseball signee Logan Schmidt announces he won't sign with Cleveland Guardians
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
Southern football's Todd Lyght bringing wealth of experience to the bluff
-
The Kingfish are back: will the team stick this time?