Pedestrian dies after being struck along Greenwell Springs Road; police investigating as hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE — A man died after being struck by a car along Greenwell Springs Road late Saturday night, and police are investigating the fatal crash as a hit-and-run.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, 39-year-old John Nguyen was struck by a vehicle along Greenwell Springs Road near Lanier Drive.

Baton Rouge Police said that they responded to the area to find Nguyen unresponsive in the road on the bridge directly over Airline Highway.

Police later determined that an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Greenwell Springs Road, and while passing over Airline Highway, struck Nguyen, who is believed to have been walking in the right lane.

The driver of the car then drove away without calling 911.