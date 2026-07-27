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2une In Previews: 'Fiddler on the Roof' coming to LSU's Shaver Theater this weekend
BATON ROUGE — "Fiddler on the Roof" is coming to LSU's Shaver Theater this weekend.
The classic musical is centered around the tight-knit Jewish community of Anatevka and poor milkman Tevye, who tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social morals and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia.
"'Fiddler on the Roof''s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness," Christian Community Theater Artistic Director Tonja Rainey said.
There will be five performances of "Fiddler" this weekend. On July 30 and 31, there will be shows at 7 p.m. On Aug. 1, there will be 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows. The last show of the run will be Aug. 2 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are available here.
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