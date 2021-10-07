Woman shot armed robber with his own gun during Facebook Marketplace meet-up

BATON ROUGE - A woman was able to grab hold of a would-be robber's weapon and shoot him after he tried to steal her Xbox at gunpoint.

The confrontation happened Sept. 28 after the woman—who was selling the game console over Facebook—set up a meeting with 20-year-old Dane Johnson, according to The Advocate.

The victim told police that Johnson agreed to meet at her apartment on Mead Road when he got off work later that evening. When he showed up at the apartment complex, he approached the victim and allegedly held a gun to her head.

The woman dropped the Xbox and fled to her vehicle. Johnson then allegedly picked up the console and began firing shots at her.

At some point, the woman was able to get hold of Johnson's weapon and fired back at him before fleeing in her vehicle and calling police.

Police were later notified of a man hospitalized with gunshot wounds at Ochsner. Officers took photos of the man, and the woman was able to identify him as the man who attacked her.