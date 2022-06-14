Woman's Hospital president announces retirement

BATON ROUGE - After serving as President and CEO of Woman's Hospital, Teri Fontenot has announced her plan to retire this summer.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Teri for her invaluable leadership and significant contributions to Woman’s," said Renee Harris, MD, Woman's Hospital Foundation Board Chair. “Under Teri’s direction, Woman’s has not only remained steadfast in its mission to improve the health of women and infants, but has strengthened its role in the community through expanded services and strategic partnerships."

Fontenot has been with Woman's Hospital for more than 23 years, according to a press release.

“Woman’s is in a position of strength, and I’m confident that it will continue to be a national leader in women’s and infants’ health," said Fontenot. "We are financially strong, have an excellent reputation, and our services are highly sought. Most importantly, we have a talented, dedicated and compassionate team of physicians and staff, and an amazing culture.

The board of directors is currently looking for a replacement. To help with a smooth transition, Fontenot will remain at Woman’s until her successor is appointed.