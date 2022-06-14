Latest Weather Blog
Woman's Hospital president announces retirement
BATON ROUGE - After serving as President and CEO of Woman's Hospital, Teri Fontenot has announced her plan to retire this summer.
“On behalf of the Board, I would like to sincerely thank Teri for her invaluable leadership and significant contributions to Woman’s," said Renee Harris, MD, Woman's Hospital Foundation Board Chair. “Under Teri’s direction, Woman’s has not only remained steadfast in its mission to improve the health of women and infants, but has strengthened its role in the community through expanded services and strategic partnerships."
Fontenot has been with Woman's Hospital for more than 23 years, according to a press release.
“Woman’s is in a position of strength, and I’m confident that it will continue to be a national leader in women’s and infants’ health," said Fontenot. "We are financially strong, have an excellent reputation, and our services are highly sought. Most importantly, we have a talented, dedicated and compassionate team of physicians and staff, and an amazing culture.
Trending News
The board of directors is currently looking for a replacement. To help with a smooth transition, Fontenot will remain at Woman’s until her successor is appointed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Hot temperatures and inflation hurting Louisiana wallets
-
The Shed opens for business in former Oasis location
-
Moratorium on development in Livingston Parish expected to be lifted
-
Wright to have probable cause hearing July 21 following death of innocent...
-
15-year old murder suspect to appear in court Monday
Sports Video
-
Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer
-
SAINTS: Vet QB Andy Dalton could serve as valuable backup if Winston...
-
Saints hope first-round pick Trevor Penning will help solidify the offensive line
-
WATCH: Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett...
-
Devery Henderson Saints Hall of Fame