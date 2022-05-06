Woman learns suspect hid outside children's window while evading police in Capital Heights neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Crime in the capital city is now reaching people's backyards.

That was the case for one unlucky homeowner in Capital Heights — a normally quiet neighborhood — when she was forced to deal with the aftermath of an overnight manhunt spread out across Baton Rouge.

“I went outside on the front porch, and I couldn't see anything because it was still dark. But I could see a bunch of people all in black with their flashlights, and I thought I saw a dog, and I thought I heard one of them say I think he went that way,” said a neighbor who lives in Capital Heights.

Surveillance video picked up a Baton Rouge police car driving by as officers searched the streets of the neighborhood for three people.

The three were wanted in connection to an earlier carjacking on Mead Road, and somehow they ended up in the Capital Heights neighborhood.

“I go outside, and the cop immediately says go back inside,” the neighbor recalls.

So she did, and a few hours later, she finally got information from police about what was going on.

“He taps on my window. I go outside. He doesn't tell me how many people. He just said that they had some people that are at large, and one of them happened to go in the backyard, and they stripped their clothes, and someone would be back to pick up their clothes,” she recalled.

It's scary enough to find out the person police were looking for was in your backyard, but then she discovered the person was hiding near where her kids were sleeping.

“I was mortified because of where they were located. Their bedroom window is right there,” she said.

And she learned even more terrifying details from some of her other neighbors.

“I read that they had AR-15s, like they were armed with an AR-15, and that's just really too close for comfort for me,” the neighbor said.

All three of the people police were looking for were taken into custody.

One suspect had to be taken to a hospital from a gunshot wound, which police believe he may have sustained by accidentally shooting himself while trying to get away from officers.