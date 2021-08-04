76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Woman killed in Wednesday night crash on I-12 West at Sherwood

6 days 12 hours 39 minutes ago Wednesday, July 28 2021 Jul 28, 2021 July 28, 2021 7:25 PM July 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Falon Brown

BATON ROUGE - A 69-year-old woman was killed in a crash on I-12 West on Wednesday afternoon. 

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m., near the Sherwood Forest Boulevard exit on the interstate.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office, Gliden Jackson lost her life during the wreck. 

Police say Jackson was behind the wheel of a 2000 Toyota Camry on I-12 near Sherwood when her vehicle swerved right and went off-road before colliding with a barrier.

The coroner's office said Jackson suffered blunt force injuries during the tragic crash, and emergency workers confirm that she passed away at the scene of the crash. 

The crash remains under investigation, police say. 

