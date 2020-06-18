Woman killed in Evangeline Parish crash

EVANGELINE PARISH - On Wednesday evening a crash on Evangeline Parish's Spring Prairie Road took the life of a 32-year-old Gulf Shores resident.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police say Kathleen Drew was killed during the incident.

Their initial investigation revealed that Drew was behind the wheel of a 2018 Hyundai Elantra, and accompanied by a passenger as she headed east on LA 10.

For reasons still under investigation, her vehicle suddenly ran off the roadway, swerving left. At this, her Hyundai struck crashed into several trees, overturned, and landed upside-down, on its roof.

Drew had been wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and she was rushed to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries.

Her passenger, who hadn't been wearing a seatbelt, was also taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police say impairment is unknown, but standard toxicology samples were obtained for analysis.

The tragic crash remains under investigation.



