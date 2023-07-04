Woman killed in car accident along Hooper Road in Central

CENTRAL - A woman was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon when their car left the road and flipped, authorities said.

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said a woman, around 40 years old, was killed around 4:20 p.m. near the corner of Hooper and Blackwater roads.

Chief Corcoran said witnesses told police the woman was driving more than 100 mph before the crash happened. The car ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch, flipped, and landed in a yard. The victim was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

No information about the woman's identity has been released.