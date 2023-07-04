84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman killed in car accident along Hooper Road in Central

2 hours 31 minutes 19 seconds ago Tuesday, July 04 2023 Jul 4, 2023 July 04, 2023 6:41 PM July 04, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

CENTRAL - A woman was killed in an accident Tuesday afternoon when their car left the road and flipped, authorities said. 

Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said a woman, around 40 years old, was killed around 4:20 p.m. near the corner of Hooper and Blackwater roads.

Chief Corcoran said witnesses told police the woman was driving more than 100 mph before the crash happened. The car ran off the side of the road, hit a ditch, flipped, and landed in a yard. The victim was thrown from the car and died at the scene. 

Trending News

No information about the woman's identity has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days