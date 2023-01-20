Latest Weather Blog
Woman killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive; deputies looking for drivers involved
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed after being struck by multiple vehicles on Burbank Drive Friday night, and sheriff's deputies are looking for the drivers responsible.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Burbank Drive at the Bluebonnet Boulevard intersection around 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Deputies found the woman after she had been hit in the roadway. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive the crashes.
Witnesses told deputies that the vehicles who struck the woman fled the scene. It's unclear how many drivers were involved in the incident.
Another deadly crash happened on Burbank Drive just five days ago, when an LSU student was struck and killed while standing in the middle of the roadway. The two crashes happened less than 2 miles away from one another.
No more information was immediately available.
This is a developing story.
