Woman indicted for murder after March Tigerland shooting

1 hour 35 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, June 20 2024 Jun 20, 2024 June 20, 2024 8:28 PM June 20, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A woman arrested after a fatal shooting at Tigerland in March was indicted by a grand jury for murder Thursday.

Angelique Chatman, 37, was indicted on second-degree murder and possession of firearm by convicted felon in East Baton Rouge after the killing of Sirena Franklin on the 4700 block of Tigerland Avenue.

During the investigation, Chatman was found to have been involved in a physical and verbal altercation with the victim. At some point, Franklin was attempting to walk away when she was shot by Chatman.

