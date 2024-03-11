68°
One person in critical condition following shooting in Tigerland area
BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a shooting near Tigerland.
Officials said the call came in shortly after 12 p.m.. One person was reported to be in critical condition and was taken to the hospital.
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information on a suspect or a possible motive.
