94°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Woman hurt after driving vehicle into pond

52 minutes 36 seconds ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 August 09, 2019 3:37 PM August 09, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A woman was taken to the hospital after her car crashed into a pond along Comite Drive Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Comite and Foster Road. The vehicle was seen partially submerged in the water.

Authorities say the driver was taken from the scene with minor injuries. 

It's unclear what caused the crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days