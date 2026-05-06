Woman having medical emergency drove through fence, into home

PRAIRIEVILLE - A woman having a medical emergency drove into a ditch, through a fence and crashed into a home on Wednesday afternoon.

Prairieville Fire Chief Jamey Smith said the woman was leaving Sugar Mill Primary School with two children when she experienced a medical emergency. The woman's vehicle wrecked into the back of a home on Nutall Oak Avenue.

Chief Smith said she was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition. The two children were uninjured and picked up by family members.