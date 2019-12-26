71°
Woman found with multiple stab wounds, Houma man arrested

Thursday, December 26 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Kaegan Solet

HOUMA - According to the Houma Police Department, a man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman at the Red Carpet Inn, on Bayou Black Drive. 

Police were notified about the incident, around midnight, Tuesday. 

When they arrived on scene, they found a 59-year-old woman lying on the floor of her hotel room, suffering from multiple stab wounds. 

As the woman was rushed to an area medical facility for treatment, police began investigating the incident and identified 40-year-old Kaegan Solet, of Houma, as a suspect. 

Investigators learned that Solet had been in the woman's room as an invited guest when the two of them began to argue. 

Apparently, the verbal altercation escalated into physical violence as Solet began to stab the woman in her upper body and head. 

Police say, after stabbing the woman multiple times, Solet fled the scene.

Hours later, around 6:30 p.m., authorities located and apprehended Solet. 

He was arrested and taken to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where he was booked with one count of attempted second-degree murder.   
 

