Woman found guilty of poisoning boyfriend sentenced to life in prison
BATON ROUGE - Meshell Hale, the woman accused of poisoning two men, was found guilty of second-degree murder for one of their deaths and has been sentenced to life in prison.
Hale was found guilty of second-degree murder for the 2015 death of Damian Skipper, her then-boyfriend.
Hale was accused of killing Skipper in Baton Rouge by poisoning him, and detectives suspected she did something similar to her husband, Arthur Noflin, about a year later in New Orleans.
Detectives testified that Hale — or a person using her name, contact information, credit card, and computer — purchased barium acetate online on three different occasions. The same compound was found in both men's systems after they died.
Prosecutors say the motive was insurance money. Hale finessed a $10,000 payment from Skipper's life insurance despite not legally being his wife. The state argues she got greedy and wanted more, going after her actual husband, Noflin, who had a $750,000 policy.
Hale's attorney's petitioned to appeal the conviction and asked that Hale be allowed out of state custody on post-conviction bond. The judge okay-ed the post-conviction bond, but the District Attorney's office filed an emergency motion to block the bond, so Hale must stay in jail for now.
