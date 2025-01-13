Woman found dead in Baton Rouge hotel room Sunday

BATON ROUGE - A woman was found dead in a Baton Rouge hotel room on Sunday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said that 56-year-old Linda Mayes' body was found in a room at the Regency Inn on Gwenadele Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. Officers said she had trauma to her body.

A cause of death will be determined in an autopsy, but her death is being investigated as a homicide.

No more information will be immediately available.