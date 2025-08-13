87°
Latest Weather Blog
Woman fatally shot along Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A woman was killed in a shooting along Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning.
Officials said 55-year-old Mirtalarellana Ramirez was shot near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Green Oak Drive shortly before 6 a.m.
Ramirez was taken to the hospital where she later died.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wednesday's Health Report: 20 Louisianians infected with flesh-eating bacteria in 2025; up...
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former Port Allen mayor booked, accused of indecency with minors
-
Woman fatally shot along Florida Boulevard early Wednesday morning
-
DA explains plea deal granted to man who got probation after killing...
-
WBRZ-TV marks 70 years of service with a special documentary